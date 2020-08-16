1/1
MELVEEN WARE
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
WARE, MELVEEN
1930-2020
Melveen Ware was born September 20, 1930 in High Springs, Florida and was brought up by her grandmother, Mrs. Jessie Harrell. There she graduated from high school and became interested in becoming a dietitian. She worked at Miami Hospital where upon completing the 286 hour course in nutrition she achieved her goal.
Melveen was the wife of Johnnie Ware, who preceded Melveen in death in 2008, after 55 years of marriage.
Left to cherish her life are godson James (Elzonia) Wal-den; two nephews, Bernard Ware and Arvin Harrell; niece Carita Harrell; brother Eunice (Geneva) Harrell; neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Ben Coney and Mrs. Pearl Moore, and a host of sorrowing friends.
Services at 11:00am on Monday, August 17th at Duncan Funeral Home, 428 NW 8th St. Gainesville, Florida 32601
Interment: Grasslawn
Cemetery, Gainesville Florida



Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
