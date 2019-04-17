|
|
MOORE, MELVIN GREGORY
Melvin Gregory Moore, 77, of Gainesville, FL died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Haven Hospice House in Gainesville, FL.
He was born January 25, 1942 in Berrien County to the late George Moore and the late Allie Brogdon Moore. He was the owner of The Old Barn for almost 40 years in Gainesville and attended St. Ann Catholic Church in Alapaha. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Josa Mae Hogan Moore who died September 3, 2003; son: Greg Moore, Jr. who died March 27, 2007; daughter: Cynthia Moore; 2 brothers: Smithy Moore and Curtis Moore; sister: Ola Mae Moore.
He is survived by his wife: Martha Dean Moore of Gainesville, FL; 2 daughters: Carla Diane Moore of Gainesville, FL and Sonja (Mike) Wilson of High Springs, FL; 2 step sons: Robert (Jeanine) Dean of Trenton, FL and Richard Dean who was also his caregiver of Gainesville, FL; brother: Leo Moore of Jacksonville, FL; sister: Redona Futch of Palatka, FL; six grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church in Alapaha, GA with Father Peter Oyenugba officiating. Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday 6 to 8 PM.
Lovein Funeral Home,
Nashville, GA
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019