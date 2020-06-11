MELVIN K. GODBOLT
GODBOLT, MELVIN K.
Melvin K. Godbolt, 53, of Cross city, Florida transitioned From this earthly home on June 6, 2020 and he is survived by his wife, Cora Godbolt, mother, Maggie Godbolt, father, John Godbolt. Children, Derrick Godbolt (Donna), Deidre Godbolt (Andrew III), Johnny Oliver, William Oliver and Sheryl Oliver, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
A Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 13,, 2020, 2:00pm in The Eugene Memorial Cemetery, Cross City, Florida. Final arrangements has been entrusted into the professional care of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL) We encourage those that are attending please bring your own lawn chair. Please remembering social distancing to keep it families and community safe.
dwilliams.com
'Serving With A Spirit Of
Excellence'
(352) 204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
The Eugene Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
