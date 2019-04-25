Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
MELVINA ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, MELVINA
Mrs. Melvina Robinson age 84, passed away April 15, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Robinson was born in Half Moon, FL, and attended Archer Community School. She moved to Gainesville over twenty years ago and was a member of Life Give Away Christian Church. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her children; Carrie Boykins, Lorenzo McGill, siblings; Richard Webb, Roosevelt Webb, Jr., Corrine Griffin, Lola M. Latson, and Gertrude Bess.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her children; Clarence L. McGill, Abraham McGill, III (Sheressa), Priscilla Amos (Calvin), Lucy Mae McGill, Gloria Byrd (Anthony), Joyce Wells (Alphonso), all of Gainesville, FL, Cleveland McGill, Ft. Polk, LA, Luella Webb, son-in-law; Bernard Boykins, both of Archer, FL, Catrina Peeples(Lucius), Columbia, SC, sisters; Josephine Anderson, Miami, FL, Henrietta Webb Spann, Archer, FL, Marie Robinson, Glovine Godbolt(Randy), both of Gainesville, FL, Bobbie J. Webb, Williston, FL, twenty-four grandchildren, and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Robinson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Peter Baptist Church, Archer, FL, Rev. Dwayne McBride, Pastor; burial will follow in St. Mark Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Robinson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of her daughter, Ms. Louella Webb, 11679 S.W. 168th Drive, Archer, at 10:15am to from the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
