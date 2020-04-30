|
JAMES, MERCIDA, 80
Mrs. Mercida James, age 80, of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this life on April, 20, 2020 at Shands at UFHealth. Mercida was born in Newberry, Florida May 3, 1939 to Henry and Essie Hunt. She graduated from A. L. Mebane High School in 1958. She retired from Dixie County School System in 2001 after many years of dedicated service.
Mrs. James leaves to hold fond memories in hearts of a son, Eddie (LiaTasha) James, Jr.; two granddaughters, Errel and Cynthia James; two brothers, Larry (Dorothy) Hunt and Walter (Tuby)Hunt, Sr.; and one sister-in-law, Betsy Hunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Newberry (Half-moon), Florida. Mrs. James will lie in-state one hour prior to burial. Reverend Stafford Jackson will be conducting the burial.
Arrangements entrusted to: Booker T. Hunt's Funeral Home, 24340 Newberry Lane, Newberry FL, 352-472-3244.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020