|
|
NEWELL, MICHAEL ALAN
Michael Alan Newell, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2019. A lifelong resident of Alachua County, Michael was born June 4, 1983 in Alachua General Hospital to Max and Dawn Newell. He was a 2001 graduate of Buchholz High School and went on to attend Santa Fe College. Michael worked in the automotive industry and most recently became a realtor. In his free time, he enjoyed surfing and Gator sports, especially football and spending time at his favorite place, Crescent Beach. His greatest joy in life was his daughter.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Hazel Newell and Harry Carlson and father, Max Newell. He is survived by his wife, Skylar Newell; daughter, Sloane Newell; mother, Dawn Newell (Dan), grandmother, Gertrude Carlson; aunts, Linda Fountain (Ron) and Joyce Hobson and cousins, Johnathan Hockenberry (Kim), Shannon Fountain (Megan) and Jeff Fountain (Chelsea). Michael will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Michael's life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to www.surfrider.org or any charity related to beach protection. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 23 to June 24, 2019