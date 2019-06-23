Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL NEWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ALAN NEWELL


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL ALAN NEWELL Obituary
NEWELL, MICHAEL ALAN
Michael Alan Newell, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2019. A lifelong resident of Alachua County, Michael was born June 4, 1983 in Alachua General Hospital to Max and Dawn Newell. He was a 2001 graduate of Buchholz High School and went on to attend Santa Fe College. Michael worked in the automotive industry and most recently became a realtor. In his free time, he enjoyed surfing and Gator sports, especially football and spending time at his favorite place, Crescent Beach. His greatest joy in life was his daughter.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Hazel Newell and Harry Carlson and father, Max Newell. He is survived by his wife, Skylar Newell; daughter, Sloane Newell; mother, Dawn Newell (Dan), grandmother, Gertrude Carlson; aunts, Linda Fountain (Ron) and Joyce Hobson and cousins, Johnathan Hockenberry (Kim), Shannon Fountain (Megan) and Jeff Fountain (Chelsea). Michael will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Michael's life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to www.surfrider.org or any charity related to beach protection. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now