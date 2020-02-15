|
|
GOSS, MICHAEL ALBERT
Michael Albert Goss, 71, of Chiefland, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Haven Hospice of Chiefland, surrounded by his children.
He was born on April 26, 1948 to Albert and Edith Goss in Lake City, Florida. Mike retired from Central Florida Electric Coop after 40 years of service. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and genealogy. He was an active member of Hardeetown Baptist Church for many years. Mike was a member of Sandfly Hunting Club since the club was first founded.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edith Goss, and an infant sister, Mary Alice. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Chucky) Morgan, Chiefland, Christel (Mike) Borges, Ocala; sons, Michael Goss Jr., Chiefland and Ian Goss of Old Town. Siblings; Sandra (Raymond) Allen, Chiefland, Virginia Sikes, Florence, Mississippi, Dan (Beth) Goss, Trenton, Fl and Bruce (Regina) Goss of Chiefland. He was the proud 'Papa Mike' to six grandchildren and one great grandson.
Viewing and Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hardeetown Baptist Church, Chiefland, with Pastor Travis Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020