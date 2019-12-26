Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL BASS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL BASS Obituary
BASS, MICHAEL
Michael Bass 29, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2019. He leaves behind a grieving fiance Tinnesha Clark, His mother Jewelene Bass, 7 siblings LaRay Bass, Brandon Bass, Destiny Bass, Frazier Bass, Jr, Antonio Bass, Virgil McDuffie, Nikia Bass, and grandmother Pastor Verdell Long (Harvey Sr). 15 nieces, 8 nephews, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Signature Memorial. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11am at Zion Temple AME Zion. Please send floral arrangements to the care of Signature Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, LLC, 3401 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, FL 32641.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -