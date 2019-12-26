|
BASS, MICHAEL
Michael Bass 29, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2019. He leaves behind a grieving fiance Tinnesha Clark, His mother Jewelene Bass, 7 siblings LaRay Bass, Brandon Bass, Destiny Bass, Frazier Bass, Jr, Antonio Bass, Virgil McDuffie, Nikia Bass, and grandmother Pastor Verdell Long (Harvey Sr). 15 nieces, 8 nephews, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Signature Memorial. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11am at Zion Temple AME Zion. Please send floral arrangements to the care of Signature Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, LLC, 3401 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, FL 32641.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019