REEDER, MICHAEL D.
Michael D. Reeder, 60, of Gainesville, FL passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1959 in Gainesville, FL and retired from FABCO Air. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard and Clifford Reeder, and grandmother, Leona Chasteen. He is survived by his mother, Katherine Reeder, his son Cody Scott (Acanda), four grandchildren, half-sister Jan Riley and half-brothers Mark and Dwayne Reeder. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
