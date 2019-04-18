|
|
DRUMMOND,
MICHAEL 'DWAYNE'
Michael 'Dwayne' Drummond of Chiefland, FL passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by family at the age of 58.
He was born on September 18, 1960 in Sumter, SC on the Shaw Air Force base to Harold and Kate Drummond. Dwayne's family moved frequently while his father was in the United States Air Force and moved to Chiefland, FL in April of 1963. Dwayne served in the United States Air Force from 1980-1985. His favorite job was being an off-shore charter fishing captain on his 36-foot Topaz the 'Double D' in St. Augustine, FL. He also worked as a real estate appraiser in Chiefland, FL. Dwayne spent his life doing exactly what he wanted, fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.
Dwayne is predeceased by his step-son, Thomas Crumbley. He is survived by his parents Harold Drummond and Kate Lees; wife of 28 years Deborah; daughters Erika (Nathan) Beck and Danielle (Koby) Paras; step-daughter, Melissa Crumbley; sisters, Andrea Arneson and Brooke Antczak; grandchildren, Colton Thomas and Reagan Crumbley.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland, FL with Rev. Robin Jocelyn officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019