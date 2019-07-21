|
|
WAGONER, MICHAEL E.
Michael Everett Wagoner, age 74, passed away on July 11, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Memphis, TN, on July 23, 1944, to Joseph Everett Wagoner and Sara Etta Holland Wagoner. Up until age 11 he lived in Germanton, NC. He graduated from Flintstone High School, Flintstone, MD. He moved to Gainesville, FL in 1972.
In addition to working in construction early in life, he was a manager in Kroger's automotive department. He was a Customer Engineer in IBM's office products division for more than 25 years, continuing as the same with Eastman Kodak for another 10 years. He served as a Boy Scout troop leader. He was a member of Celebration United Methodist Church in Gainesville. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, rebuilding classic cars, watching car races, landscaping, and helping his neighbors with many projects. He was also very fond of his pets.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly; two sons, Bryan (Donna) Wagoner and Joseph (Anne) Wagoner; a daughter, Stefanie (James) Simonis; a grandson, Thomas Wagoner; a granddaughter, Kristin (Sameer) Rastogi; three great-grandchildren, Maya, Eleanor, Benjamin Rastogi; a brother, John (Sandy) Wagoner; a sister, Bobbye Ashmore; a sister-in-law, Emelda Wagoner; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Joe Lee Wagoner.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at 2:00 p.m. at Celebration United Methodist Church, 9501 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville FL 32608. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebration United Methodist Church.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 21 to July 22, 2019