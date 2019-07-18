Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
360 Glover St.
Bronson, FL
GLOVER, MICHAEL
Mr. Michael Glover, 60, of Bronson, Florida passed away on July 16, 2019.
Mr. Glover is survived by one daughter, Tiffany G. Johnson (Terry) and mother, Janet E. Glover.
Services for Mr. Michael Glover will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 3pm at Bronson Church of God By Faith, 360 Glover St. Bronson, FL. Interment will follow in the Jim Milton Cemetery. Viewing Hours will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm and one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019
