HOMA, MICHAEL
Dr. Michael Homa, age 94, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at his home in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on January 21, 1925 to John and Anna Czerhoniak Homa in Jersey City, New Jersey. He graduated from high school in 1943 and proudly served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Airforce during WWII. He was a navigator on a B-17 in the 97th Bomb Group. After the war, Michael used the G.I. Bill to earn a bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. He then attended medical school at New York University, did his internship at the University of Cincinnati, and completed his surgical residency at Georgetown University. For nearly 30 years, he practiced general surgery in northern Virginia, where he was beloved by his patients. After retirement, he and his wife moved from Springfield, Virginia to Gainesville, Florida in 1989. He was committed to community and professional service, including such roles as advisory board member for numerous organizations and medical examiner for the state of Virginia. He acted as medical advisor for research projects related to sudden infant death syndrome and artificial heart valves. He also trained many cohorts of surgical residents at Georgetown University. Michael was a longtime member of the Rotary Club, both in Virginia and Florida, where he actively contributed to fundraising efforts. Here in Gainesville, he was well known at the Rotary Club's yearly Wild Game Feast as 'Chef Mike.' His lifelong interests include gardening and fishing, in Florida as well as Maine, where he liked to spend his summers. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and also attended Trinity Methodist in Gainesville.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, of 43 years as well as by two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by two children, Jerelyn (Harry) and John (Pam), four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be January 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at Chapel in the Meadows and the Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. 4200 NW 39th AVE, Gainesville, FL 32606. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rotary Foundation:
https://my.rotary.org/en/
donate.
Funeral Services will be under the direction of Forest Meadows in Gainesville, 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020