HREHA, MICHAEL
'MIKE' LOUIS
Michael 'Mike' Louis Hreha, 71, died suddenly June 13, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on January 9, 1948 in Los Angeles, California to Paul and Mary (Palomino) Hreha. Mike served honorably in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was an electrician, following his service, for almost 50 years. In his life, Mike was an avid fisherman who loved being near the ocean or on the water. There was almost nothing he couldn't fix or build. He was an active father who loved volunteering as a Band Parent President at PK Yonge for many years. As anyone who knew Mike knows, his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and many friends.
Mike is survived by his loving children; daughters, Erin Leigh Hreha of Gainesville, FL, and H. Nichole (Tucker) Batchelor of Pelion, SC, and son, Michael Tucker of Pearl River, LA; his sister, Margaret (Hreha) Litson of Jacksonville, FL, and his best friend, Ed Cason of High Springs, FL. He is preceded in death by both parents.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. His family is asking for his wonderful friends to consider some great 'Mike Stories' to share at the celebration. Everyone who knew Mike had a story, and we'd love to hear them to truly celebrate him. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019