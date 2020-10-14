Michael J. Platt

Gainesville - Michael Platt 53., Gainesville FL., passed away on October 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife: Carol Platt of Tallahassee Fl. Four Stepchildren: Keysha Thomas, Latisha Thomas, Benard Thomas and Lesha Thomas all of Tallahassee Fl. 14 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. 3 Sisters.,4 Brothers.Services will be held Saturday October 17,2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville Fl) at 11:00am. Viewing will be held Friday October 16,2020 at D Williams Mortuary Services (Clarence Williams lll Viewing Room) 2pm-7pm. Family request everyone bring their own lawn chairs to service and wear facial covering. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)

