1/1
Michael J. Platt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Platt
Gainesville - Michael Platt 53., Gainesville FL., passed away on October 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife: Carol Platt of Tallahassee Fl. Four Stepchildren: Keysha Thomas, Latisha Thomas, Benard Thomas and Lesha Thomas all of Tallahassee Fl. 14 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. 3 Sisters.,4 Brothers.Services will be held Saturday October 17,2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville Fl) at 11:00am. Viewing will be held Friday October 16,2020 at D Williams Mortuary Services (Clarence Williams lll Viewing Room) 2pm-7pm. Family request everyone bring their own lawn chairs to service and wear facial covering. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)
"Serving with a spirit of excellence" Dwilliamsmortuary.com, 352-204-2381

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved