1/1
Michael J. "Bull" Rutledge Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Rutledge, Sr. "Bull"
Hawthorne - Michael J. Rutledge, Sr., 64 of Hawthorne, transitioned on November 6, 2020. He's a retired roofer. He's survived by his wife, Shirley Rutledge; children, Kawanna Rutledge, Michael (Eshia) Rutledge Jr., Leonard (Senovia) Lewis, Clyde (Katie) Lewis, Nathan Whittle, Thameria Rutledge; siblings, Valencia (Pastor Albert) Mann, Phillip Cuthbert, Stanley (Roszena) Cuthbert; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Town Lake Park, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Albert Mann officiating.
MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved