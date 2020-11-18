Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael J. Rutledge, Sr. "Bull"

Hawthorne - Michael J. Rutledge, Sr., 64 of Hawthorne, transitioned on November 6, 2020. He's a retired roofer. He's survived by his wife, Shirley Rutledge; children, Kawanna Rutledge, Michael (Eshia) Rutledge Jr., Leonard (Senovia) Lewis, Clyde (Katie) Lewis, Nathan Whittle, Thameria Rutledge; siblings, Valencia (Pastor Albert) Mann, Phillip Cuthbert, Stanley (Roszena) Cuthbert; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Town Lake Park, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Albert Mann officiating.

MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



