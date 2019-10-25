Home

MICHAEL JAMES WILSON Obituary
WILSON, MICHAEL JAMES
Michael James Wilson age 26, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Gainesville. He was born January 26, 1993 in Brandon, FL.
Michael loved to sing and play music. He loved the outdoors, camping and fishing. He had a kind heart and was always there for his family and friends.
He is survived by his father, Phillip John Wilson; beloved grandmother, Myrtle Wilson; sister, Connie Wilson (Danny Bryan); brother, William R. Wilson (Sali); aunt, Ruth and uncle, Guy Davis and cousin Kacie Davis; aunt, Bobbie Dodd; nephews, Connor Wilson and Kaiden Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Wilson and his mother, Catherine Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Madeleine Catholic Church, 17155 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL with Fr. Marek Dzien as celebrant. Burial will follow at the cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, FL. Please visit his memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
