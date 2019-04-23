|
|
FRIIS, SR.,
MICHAEL JOSEPH
Michael Joseph 'Mike' Friis, Sr., age 60, of High Springs passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Mike was born on December 6, 1958 in Clearwater, FL to Edward Andrew 'Bud' Friis, Sr. and Eleanor Dixon Friis. He grew up in Gainesville. Mike loved being outdoors and near the water. He was an incredibly creative and hard-working man who was loved by many. Mike lived for his family.
Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Youngblood Friis; his 2 sons, Michael J. Friis, Jr. (Lacey) and Matthew A. Friis (Betty); his sisters, Roxanne Watkins (Richard) and Suzanne Friis (Chip Sykes); his brother, Ned Friis (Laura); 3 grandchildren, Luke, Logan and Georgia; his mother-in-law, Margaret Youngblood; and his nephews and nieces, Scott, Leslie, Natalie, Richie, Jordann, Courtney, Bobby, Lauren and Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joanne Friis; and his father-in-law, Bobby Youngblood.
To honor Mike's life, the family will hold a private Celebration of Life.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019