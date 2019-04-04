|
|
McCADDEN, MICHAEL K.
Michael K. McCadden, age 86, of Gainesville, FL (originally Los Angeles, CA) passed away on March 31, 2019 at the Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center In Gainesville, FL. After a lengthy fight with Congestive Heart Failure he is now at Peace and in the Arms of the Lord.
Mike, known to many as 'Papi' was born in Mexico City, Mexico to Jose Cadena and Evangelina Arriga on July 15, 1932. He graduated from Woodbury University where he studied Foreign Trade. Papi owned his own Italian crystal importing business for many years. His business took him to Italy numerous times where he found his second home and became fluent in the Italian language. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army from 1952-1954, was Honorably Discharged and Awarded several Medals. He was a long-time member and actively involved in The American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. After moving to Gainesville, FL he joined American Legion Post 16. 'Once a Soldier Always a Soldier'. He was an avid dancer and known to attend many Zumba Classes throughout Gainesville. He was always the first on the dance floor wherever there was music to be heard. He was a shining light and will continue to burn bright for many.
Papi was preceded in death by his son, Christopher R. McCadden April 11, 1994.
Papi is survived by his Daughter Evangeline McCadden and Grandson Christopher Galang. Christopher was impacted by his grandfather such that he too enlisted in the Army and is currently serving as an Infantryman, as did his Grandfather. His daughter and grandson loved Papi dearly and he will live in their hearts forever.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601. Funeral service will follow beginning at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Los Angeles, CA, his home of more than 60 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Papi's name to the
www.woundedwarrior
project.org.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Veterans Affairs Hospital and The Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center, both of Gainesville, FL. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-375-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019