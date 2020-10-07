1/1
Michael Klein
1957 - 2020
Gainesville - Michael Robert Klein, 63, passed away on October 04, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida. He was born January 08, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio to Richard and Barbara Geyer Klein.
He graduated from Cleveland State University with a Chemical Engineering Degree, and from the University of Florida earning his Master's Degree in Biomedical Engineering. Michael was a Navy Veteran and worked for the Energizer Battery company for 20 years.
He just recently celebrated 30 years in a life of recovery, and often said "Life is Good"!
Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving husband and father. He also enjoyed the piano, keyboard, playing pool, Frisbee, Cleveland Browns and Indian's, and he really loved to help people.
Michael is survived by his wife of 15 years Amonrat Chomwarakun Klein; sister, Nancy Collingwood; brother, Dennis Klein; children, Nicholas Richard Klein, Chomwara Holly Klein. his dog Dexter, and scores of friends.
Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
