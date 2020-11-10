1/1
Michael O. Mitchell
Mr. Michael O. Mitchell age 69, passed away November 6th, 2020 at Park Meadows Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Mitchell was born and raised in Gainesville, FL; he attended Public Schools in Alachua County, and was employed in Food Services. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Mitchell, sisters, Ruby Lee Simmons, Rutha M. Cowans, Vivian Collins, and Brenda Britt.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his brothers, Lucious Mitchell, Jr.(Betty), Charles E. Mitchell, both of Gainesville, FL, and Bernard A. Mitchell(Chandra), Archer, FL.
Graveside Services for Mr. Mitchell will be held, 10:30am, Friday, November 13th, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Mitchell will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Friday at Graveside from 9:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside on Friday at 10:00am.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
