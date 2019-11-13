Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL PACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL PACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL PACE Obituary
PACE, MICHAEL
(MIKE) PATRICK
It is with much sadness to family and friends that we inform the readers of the passing away of Mike on November 8, 2019. Mike was born on March 23, 1958 in Jacksonville Florida to parents - Captain Paul C. Pace III and Alice Weldon Pace, both originally of Jacksonville Florida. Mike was preceded in death by his father and brother David Pace. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, reading, and history. He had a great sense of humor and the world will certainly be missing a few smiles now that he is gone. Mike graduated from Buchholz High School and attended Santa Fe College. He worked as a ceiling mechanic for Acoustic Engineering for many years and as a Bird Dog Trainer where he was nationally recognized for his success having participated in field trials located all over the US.
Mike leaves behind one son, Patrick Pace and his wife Kelley, two granddaughters Abby and Allison Pace, along with a grandson Flynn Pace, and his precious mother Alice Pace as well as his lifelong friend Bobby Atwood.
Arrangements were under the care of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home and a celebration of life was held graveside on November 12, 2019 and was attended by immediate family.
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352)376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -