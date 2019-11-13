|
|
PACE, MICHAEL
(MIKE) PATRICK
It is with much sadness to family and friends that we inform the readers of the passing away of Mike on November 8, 2019. Mike was born on March 23, 1958 in Jacksonville Florida to parents - Captain Paul C. Pace III and Alice Weldon Pace, both originally of Jacksonville Florida. Mike was preceded in death by his father and brother David Pace. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, reading, and history. He had a great sense of humor and the world will certainly be missing a few smiles now that he is gone. Mike graduated from Buchholz High School and attended Santa Fe College. He worked as a ceiling mechanic for Acoustic Engineering for many years and as a Bird Dog Trainer where he was nationally recognized for his success having participated in field trials located all over the US.
Mike leaves behind one son, Patrick Pace and his wife Kelley, two granddaughters Abby and Allison Pace, along with a grandson Flynn Pace, and his precious mother Alice Pace as well as his lifelong friend Bobby Atwood.
Arrangements were under the care of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home and a celebration of life was held graveside on November 12, 2019 and was attended by immediate family.
