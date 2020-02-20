|
|
ZIEBART,
MICHAEL 'MIKE' STEPHEN
Michael 'Mike' Stephen Ziebart, age 73, of Gainesville, Florida was taken home to the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was employed as an auto parts specialist by several Ford dealers. He sponsored, mentored, and helped many through the Triangle Club of Gainesville, Florida. He was a kind and gentle soul. He enjoyed playing pool with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his son, Michael 'Steve' Stephen Ziebart, Jr., brothers Paul (Sandy) Ziebart, Mark (Kathy) Ziebart, sisters Sandra (Don) Dean, Celia (Dan) Esala, and two grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1700 NW 34th St., Gainesville, Florida.
Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, Florida (352) 472-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020