|
|
MATHIS, MICHAEL STEVEN
Michael Steven 'Steve' Mathis, age 64 of Gainesville, FL peacefully passed surrounded by family and friends on Sunday June 2, 2019. Steve was deeply rooted in this community as a lifelong resident of Gainesville. He was born September 8, 1954 at Alachua General Hospital. He graduated from Gainesville High School in '72 and would find employment shortly thereafter at Florida Pest Control dedicating over 44 years of service with the business, his resume was a testament to his steadfast dedication.
Over the years he worked nearly every single position in the company and took great pride in sharing all his collective experiences with his colleagues. He was a natural mentor, teacher and confidant with a contagious personality. His most rewarding accomplishment would be that of everyone's 'Big Brother'. Steve couldn't get enough of helping guide and mentor people.
He as an avid College Football fan and loved his Gators. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and especially spending time with his wife of 41 years, Angie and their beloved 'Reesie'. Steve was encouraged by his wife and fortunate to take an early retirement allowing him to spend more time doing the things he loved with the people he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents Maxi Mathis and Mary Lou Zipperer - Mathis- Walker, brother Terry Mathis, brother-in-law Bo Cawthon, sister-in-law Rhonda Hinshaw. He is survived by loving wife Angie, brother Benny Mathis, stepbrother Billy Walker, sister-in-law Barbara Mathis, brother-in-law Wendell Cawthon, sister-in-law Linda Pena, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 for visitation from 11:00 am to Noon and a memorial service will follow directly after. Arrangements are in care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street,
Gainesville, FL 32601.
(352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 5 to June 6, 2019