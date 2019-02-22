Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thomas Strickland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Thomas Strickland Obituary
STRICKLAND,
MICHAEL THOMAS
Michael Thomas Strickland, age 33 of Alachua, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1985 in Gainesville, Florida to Michael Justice and Linda Sue Crews Strickland. He loved the Gators and wrestling, but above all, family and friends were most important to Michael.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Linda Strickland; grandfather, T.J. Strickland, and sister, Amanda Strickland. He is survived by his wife, Becky; grandmother, Ethel Hart, and cousin, Kelley Sellers Page and her children.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3612 NW 177th Ave., Gainesville, with Pastor Daniel Kendall officiating. Private burial will follow in Mt. Zion-Swift Creek Cemetery in Lake Butler. The family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 N Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. For those who wish, donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy,
https://www.mda.org/
make-a-donation.
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now