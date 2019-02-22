|
STRICKLAND,
MICHAEL THOMAS
Michael Thomas Strickland, age 33 of Alachua, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1985 in Gainesville, Florida to Michael Justice and Linda Sue Crews Strickland. He loved the Gators and wrestling, but above all, family and friends were most important to Michael.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Linda Strickland; grandfather, T.J. Strickland, and sister, Amanda Strickland. He is survived by his wife, Becky; grandmother, Ethel Hart, and cousin, Kelley Sellers Page and her children.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3612 NW 177th Ave., Gainesville, with Pastor Daniel Kendall officiating. Private burial will follow in Mt. Zion-Swift Creek Cemetery in Lake Butler. The family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 N Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. For those who wish, donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy,
