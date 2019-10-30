|
DUCKWORTH,
MICHAEL WILLIAM
Michael William Duckworth, age 73, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born January 4, 1946 in Orlando, FL, he was the son of the late William Samuel and Barbara Marie Cheney Duckworth.
He was a member of Mt. Calvary Church of God in Clear Spring, MD. Michael was a graduate of Winter Park High School, Winter Park, FL. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and a Master of Arts degree in Math Education from the University of Florida at Gainesville. He taught students from the 4th grade through Community College in Gainesville, FL, Woodstock, GA and most recently at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Berkeley Springs and Martinsburg. He was a member and past president of Mountain State Cruisers. Michael was an excellent craftsman and skilled woodworker.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Andrea Sue Ward Duckworth, at home, his children, Shannon Leigh Gibson and her husband Bruce of Woodstock, GA and Heather Rae Curtis and her husband David of Washington, DC and four grandchildren, Ian Timothy Gibson, Nicholas Michael Gibson and Brandon James Gibson, all of Woodstock, GA and James Aden Curtis of Washington, DC.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV with Pastor Leon Powell officiating. Interment with graveside military honors will be in Spohrs Crossroads Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Church of God, 12340 National Pike, Clear Spring, MD 21722.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019