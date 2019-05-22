|
ZEMON, MICHAEL
Michael Zemon, son of Herbert M. and Christel Zemon, born in Oak Park, Illinois, died on May 16, 2019 at the age of 93. He served in the Army in WWII.
He is survived by his wife Doris 'Nadine 'Zemon; four children, Mike (Sondra) Zemon, Judy Ouellette, Bill (Linda) Zemon and Rebecca Zemon; four grandchildren, Tanya (Mike) Fischer, Michael (Amanda) Zemon, Richard (Jacqueline) Dunton, Katy (Kevin) Stebbins and six great grandchildren, Haddie, Henry and Oliver Zemon, Ethan & Avery Fischer and Mathew Dunton as well as nieces Laurie Alexander and Rachel (Steve Bittner) Alexander and nephew Jon (Barbara) Alexander. He was predeceased by his sister Ann Alexander.
Mike was a creative guy. He had a passion for photography and in his early years worked as a professional photographer. Later he developed an interest in building and eventually started his own business Zemon Concrete Corp which he owned and operated in Illinois until the early 80's when he retired to Marathon, Florida where he flourished as a recreational mariner.
He earned a Coast Guard OUPV Captains' License. His nautical experience included extensive exploration of the Bahama Islands, volunteering as the helmsman of a replica of Henry Hudson's ship the Halve Maen, and with the help of his first mate Nadine, the completion of the 6000 mile Great Loop, a system of waterways that encompasses the eastern portion of the United States and part of Canada. He was a member of the Marathon Yacht Club. In celebration of the clubs 35th anniversary he organized & conducted a unique and tricky circle raft-up of 35 boats. He was recognized as Skipper of the Year and elected as the club's Commodore in 1987.
After a move inland and north to Alachua, Fl. he served as a volunteer for Gainesville Harvest, and at St Francis House, enjoyed hiking with the Florida Trails group and biking with the Yellow-Bellied Sliders. He was an avid reader, had a thirst for knowledge and was very proud of earning his GED at age 80. He was renowned for his mastery of bagel baking, and his production of cranberry-nut loaves which he distributed every Thanksgiving. He enjoyed the company of his 'Y' buddies, his breakfast buddies and all those who relished in hearing the stories he loved to tell.
He really lived ... and will be greatly missed.
A memorial week began with an impromptu gathering of friends and family at his home in Alachua and will end with a military burial service on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL. In lieu of flowers a donation to the , Gainesville Haven Hospice, or the Alachua County Animal Shelter would be appreciated. Please visit his memorial page at
