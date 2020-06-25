SMITH, MICHEAL DEJUANMicheal Dejuan Smith entered into thy masters Joy Thursday, June 18, 2020. Celebration of Life graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00AM from the Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens, 850 St. John's Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL Dr. Marvin A. McQueen officiating. Public Visitation for Mr. Smith will take place FRIDAY at Funerals by T.S. Warden, 4315 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL. From 5:00 to 7:00PMMr. Smith leaves to cherish his loving Wife-Serteria Lawanda Cobb Smith; and a body of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the memorial gardens at 9:30AM.352-475-2000