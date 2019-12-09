Home

MIKE ELLIS

MIKE ELLIS Obituary
ELLIS, MIKE
Mike Ellis, 65, a longtime High Springs resident, departed this life on Friday, December 6. He was born in Atlanta, GA on September 8, 1954 to Howard and Beneva Ellis.
He is survived by his wife Gwen Ellis.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 6-8 pm at the Evans Carter Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of High Springs. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Baptist Cemetery at 2 pm. Arrangements under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
