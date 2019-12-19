|
ROGERS, MIKIYA TYJAE'
Ms. Mikiya Tyjae' Rogers, 18 of Atlanta, Georgia slipped away from this side to be with God Friday, December 13, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Ms. Rogers will take place 12:00pm Saturday, December 21, 2019. from Siloam Church International, 3695 Roosevelt Hwy College Park, GA. Public visitation will take place Friday at Siloam from 6-8pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:15am
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019