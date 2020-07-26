1/1
Mildred Dees "Ma" Huguley
1924 - 2020
HUGULEY,
MILDRED DEES 'MA'
Mildred Dees 'Ma' Huguley, born August 8, 1924 of Waldo, Fl passed away on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. Mrs. Huguley was born in Quitman, Ga to Grover Lee and Nellie Dees.
Raised on a small farm in Georgia, Mildred went on to work in the Tampa shipyards as a welder for the WWII effort. She met John Huguley Sr. and within a month were married on August 13th, 1948. They moved to Waldo in 1965. She worked in the Waldo Community School cafeteria for 10 years. She and John were long standing members of the First Baptist Church of Waldo. Mildred volunteered in the church nursery for many years and was also a member of the Challenger Circle. Many generations of Waldo kids grew up at Ma Huguley's house, having fun, laughing and eating whatever delicious food she had cooked. She will live on in the hearts of her family, her friends she treasured and all who ate at her table.
Preceded in death by her husband, John Huguley Sr., she leaves behind sons, John Jr (Cheryl), Ken and Dennis (Lynn); her grandchildren Brooke, Christi (John), Shane (Nicki), Alan (Margaret), Melody (Scott), Hayley and Megan (Dakota); 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Waldo Family Life Center 14370 Kennard Street Waldo, Fl. There will be a visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Dedan Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to either the Youth or Music Department of First Baptist Church of Waldo. Arrangements and flowers are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, Fl 32601 (352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Waldo Family Life Center
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Waldo Family Life Center
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
John, Ken, Dennis and families. I loved & respected “Ma Huguley”. One of the best Christian examples I ever had. She was a great neighbor to my dad. It’s so hard to lose someone you love but take comfort in knowing heaven has a new angel. Sending love, hugs and prayers
Pam Drake
Friend
