|
|
Mildred O. Mann Green of Brooker, FL passed away September 9, 2019. Mildred was born on April 19, 1928, in La Crosse, FL to the late Tim and Nancy Shaw Mann. She retired from Sunland Training Center in Gainesville, FL, where she worked as a client funds clerk and in purchasing. Mildred enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing and making fruit cakes. She was a member of Brooker Baptist Church and loved to study the Bible. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Green; parents, Tim Mann and Nancy Shaw Mann; stepdaughter, Mary Joe Taylor; brother, A.I. (Rasty) Mann; and sister, Theney Freeman.
Mildred is survived by her children, Timothy A. Green and Aileen (J.R.) Bell; stepchildren, Brenda (Richard) Hannah, Janice Tietge, Barbara (Emmerson) Krug, James Terrel (Linda) Green, Kenneth L. Green and Jacky Branam; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.
A service to honor Mrs. Mildred's life will be held Friday, September 13 at 11am at Brooker Baptist Church in Brooker, FL. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 10am (one hour prior to service). Interment will follow at Dedan Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Pastor Terry Cranford. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home. 386-496-2008. www.archerfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019