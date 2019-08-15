|
|
PERRY, MILDRED
LUCILLE FAGAN
Mildred Lucille Fagan Perry, age 83, wife of the late George Perry Sr., retired VA Medical Center X-Ray File Room Supervisor & Member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church (for over 40 years) where she was a Member of the Nurse's Guild, entered into eternal rest on August 3, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 3:00PM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Destin L. Williams delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Mrs. Perry will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Cousin, Paula Sanders-Pringle, 1239 SE 18th Terrace, Gainesville, at 2:15PM.
Endearing Memories will remain with her sons - Benjamin Davis, Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Ronnie B. Davis and Rodney L. Perry of Gainesville, FL; daughters - Brenda J. Davis of Margate, FL, (Viola P. Davis - deceased); 3 grandchildren; 1 great grand; sister - Sallie Mae Hollis of Gainesville, FL (Lillie Bell Lucky - deceased); brother - Charlie Fagan, Jr. of Boston, MA; in-laws - Oscar Perry of Sarasota, FL and Mamie Perry of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019