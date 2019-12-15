|
SADLER, MILDRED
'MILLIE' BARNARD
Mildred 'Millie' Barnard Sadler, age 96, of Gainesville, FL died on December 12, 2019 at the ET York Haven Hospice Care Center. Millie was born on August 20, 1923, in Lawrenceville, VA to the late James Morman and Agnes Mildred Harrison.
Millie was a Sales Person in Retail Sales Stores before retiring. She was a longtime member of the of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority since the 1940's and began her Charitable and Social works in the Virginia area, and later join the Mu Phi Chapter in Orlando, FL. Millie was a long-time member of the Azalea Park Methodist Church, in Orlando. Millie settled in Orlando, FL from 1961 - 1996, when she moved to Gainesville, FL.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters, and her husbands; John L. Barnard, and they were married from 1950-1994 when he passed, and Warren H. Sadler and they were married from 2000-2013 when he passed.
Millie is lovingly survived by her daughters, Carolyn Barnard Shema, of Gainesville, FL and Frances Rebecca Lindsey, of Larksville, PA; granddaughters, Noelle Shema of Alexandria, VA, Holly Shema Phillips, of Gainesville, FL, Sarah Stevenson of Larksville, PA, and Katie Lindsey, of Larksville, PA; and grandson, Prometheus Cain, of Amelia Island, FL. as well as her loving nieces and nephews. Millie will be greatly missed by her great grandchildren, Brantley Phillips, of Gainesville, FL, and Ashlynn and Carter of Larksville, PA.
The Forest Meadows Funeral Home of Gainesville, FL. has been entrusted with Millie's arrangements and care. Millie's family and friends will gather at the Forest Meadows Cemetery - Chapel in the Meadows Mausoleum 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2-3 pm before saying farewell at 3 PM. Millie will join Warren Sadler in the Mausoleum following the gathering.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019