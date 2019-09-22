Home

Milton D. Sullivan Obituary
SULLIVAN,
COLONEL MILTON D.,
USA Ret.
Colonel Milton D. Sullivan USA Ret. Passed away at the age of 91 surrounded by family on September 12, 2019.
Milton, known as 'Sully' by his friends, was born May 18, 1928 in Mayo, Florida to John L. and Vera Koon Sullivan. The Sullivan family moved to Williston, Florida where Milton graduated from high school in June 1946. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the Army.
While serving in Frankfurt, Germany the World War 2 Armistice was signed. Milton was awarded an army appointment to the US Military Academy and graduated from West Point with the class of 1952. He had many stateside assignments including the Army Command and General Staff School at Fort Leavenworth, KS and the Army War College at Carlisle, PA. While at Carlisle he also earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration at Shippensburg State College. While assigned to teach ROTC at Arizona State University in 1960, he met his wife Sharon Tempe, AZ.
Milton served in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Silver Star and 3 Bronze Stars with V devise for valor among other awards. He retired in 1980 with 32 years military service. After retiring he purchased land from his father and raised cattle for almost 20 years.
He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 57 years, his son Jon (April) of Gainesville, son Michael (Allison) of Greensboro, NC and stepdaughter Stephanie Littlefield (Horace) of Lady Lake, FL, sister Mary Ross of Williston, FL, sister Virue Williams of Adel, GA and brother Lamar Sullivan (Frances) Williston, FL At Milton's request there will be no funeral service. Please visit his memorial page at:
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
