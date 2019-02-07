|
|
BROWN, SR.,
MILTON LENARD
Milton Lenard Brown, Sr., age 49, Electrician's Helper, was removed from this earthly scene on January 25, 2019 during a stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL) following a lingering illness.
The Homegoing Services will be held 3:00PM Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Old Town Church of God in Christ (Alachua, FL) with the Pastor, Elder Ted Welcome, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Saint Matthews Cemetery. Mr. Brown will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the Funeral Home at 2:00PM.
Fond Memories will remain with his son - Milton Brown Jr. and daughter - Alicia Brown; brothers - Theo Norwood and Corey Brown; sisters - Vickie Brown and Tara Brown (all of Gainesville, FL); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019