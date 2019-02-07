Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Old Town Church of God in Christ
Alachua, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Old Town Church of God in Christ
Alachua, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MILTON BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILTON LENARD BROWN Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MILTON LENARD BROWN Sr. Obituary
BROWN, SR.,
MILTON LENARD
Milton Lenard Brown, Sr., age 49, Electrician's Helper, was removed from this earthly scene on January 25, 2019 during a stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL) following a lingering illness.
The Homegoing Services will be held 3:00PM Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Old Town Church of God in Christ (Alachua, FL) with the Pastor, Elder Ted Welcome, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Saint Matthews Cemetery. Mr. Brown will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the Funeral Home at 2:00PM.
Fond Memories will remain with his son - Milton Brown Jr. and daughter - Alicia Brown; brothers - Theo Norwood and Corey Brown; sisters - Vickie Brown and Tara Brown (all of Gainesville, FL); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.