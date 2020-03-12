Home

D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairbanks Church of God by Faith
6901 NE 57th Street
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairbanks Church of God by Faith
6901 NE 57th Street
Gainesville, FL
View Map
MAY JR., MILTON
Elder Milton May Jr. entered the Kingdom of God March 4th, 2020. Retired Carpenter and Pastor.
He is survived by his loving wife Elsie L. May, daughter Rachel Howell, son Danny Redd, daughter Elovia Davis (Ja'Von) 16 grandchildren, and 3 God children. Service will be held at Fairbanks Church of God by Faith (6901 NE 57th Street Gainesville) Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 11am.
Viewing one hour prior to service. Service of excellence are under the care of D. Williams Mortuary Services. (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville,FL) visit the website at:
dwilliamsmortuary.com
Office: 352-204-2381
Fax: 352-204-2411
'Serving with A
Spirit of Excellence.'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
