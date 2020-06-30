MILTON R. REID
REID, MILTON R.
He was born on April 5, 1943, in Clarendon, Jamaica. Milton graduated from Clarendon College High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Howard University in Mechanical Engineering. He subsequently worked for General Electric Company in Erie, PA; Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI; ALCOA in Jamaica; Occidental Chemicals in White Springs, FL and the City of Gainesville, FL where he retired as the General Services Director in 2013. Milton served as the Chair of the Florida Association of Governmental Fleet Administrators (FLAGFA) and as President of the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA). He served in numerous capacities with the North Central Florida chapter of the United Way and the University of Florida's Performing Arts Center.
Milton was married to Lisa, who survives him. He is also survived by sons Mark(Joelle), Kevin (Heather), Milton (2nd, Tisha), Rory, Dean and Antwon; and grandchildren Dylan, Rhys, Zane, Victoria, Zara and Jordan. Surviving brothers are Winston, Trevor, Lyle, Carl, Michael and Tennyson; and sisters Norma, Leonie, Monica, Audrey, Mitzie and Lorna; and former wives Beverley and Norma. Milton was predeceased by parents Archibald Reid and Ivy Bryan, nee Mattrasingh.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at 11am. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the service will be restricted to immediate family members only. After public safety concerns are eliminated, a memorial service for friends and extended family will be considered. The family requests donations be made to the United Way in lieu of sending flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
