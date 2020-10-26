Mingo Charles Peoples, Sr. "M C"

Age 78, Son of the late Jessie Lee & Essie Lee Cooper-Peoples, & Retired Transportation Authority Employee with the City of New York, continued his journey with the Lord and entered into eternal peace on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida with his family by his side.

Mr. Peoples was a Native of Bronson, Florida who grew up in Gainesville, Florida where he was a 1960 Graduate of Lincoln High School. Shortly after graduation, Mr. Peoples moved to New York City, New York where he began his career and family life. Upon retirement, he relocated to Gainesville where he affiliated himself with his home church, Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church.

A Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, Reverend Karl V. Smith, delivering Words of Comfort. The Public Viewing for Mr. Peoples will be held 2:00-6:00PM on Wednesday at the Funeral Home immediately followed by a Private Family Gathering from 6:00-7:00PM.

Endearing Memories will remain within the hearts of his Wife – Ella Mae Green Peoples of Gainesville, FL; Children – Darren (& Cynthia) Thompson, Mingo (& Kisha) Peoples Jr., Craig Peoples and Chanette Peoples; 5 Grandchildren; Mother – Essie Lee Cooper-Peoples (a Centenarian – at the Age of 100); Brothers – Alfred (& Shirley) Peoples, Nathaniel (& Patricia) Jones, Walter (& Maria) Peoples and Lindsey Henderson (George Alphonso Peoples, Sr. and Larry Peoples preceded him in death); Sisters – Jessie Maxine Peoples, Gale (& Jimmy) Singletary, Barbara (& John) Jackson, Doris Kelly, Brenda (& Tommy) Smith, Lisa (& Eldred) Lewis and Linda Peoples; Brothers & Sisters-In-Law; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

We're asking that the wearing of Face Masks and Social Distancing are closely adhered to as we gather for this occasion.

ZOOM Information: Meeting ID Number: 87387031592; Pass Code: 790491.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida



