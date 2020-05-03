MINNIE ELLEN BECKHAM
BECKHAM, MINNIE ELLEN
Mrs. Minnie Ellen Beckham (Lady BB), age 84 passed away Saturday morning, April 25, 2020 in her home that she built with her beloved late husband BB (Bud).
Ellen was born in Columbia County to Matthew and Evelyn Sikes on March 9, 1936.
She worked for and retired from Sears & Roebuck after 30 plus years. She loved her family and home and enjoyed working in the flowers, feeding the birds and visiting new places. Ellen enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking for family and friends and shopping. She was a charter member of the Cracker Boy Hunting Club.
She is survived by one daughter, Sue Ellen Stanton, four beautiful grandchildren, five wonderful great grandchildren, four nieces and ten nephews. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
