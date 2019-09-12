Home

More Obituaries for MINNIE NELSON-IVEY
MINNIE LEE NELSON-IVEY

MINNIE LEE NELSON-IVEY Obituary
NELSON-IVEY,
MINNIE LEE GANTT, 100
Minnie Lee Gantt Nelson-Ivey of Hawthorne, FL quietly transitioned September 3, 2019 at home. She was a homemaker and member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Survived by her children, Sandra J. Young, Anthony, FL, Janetta M. Hayes and Minerva L. Everett (Spencer), both of Houston, TX; 8 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and other relatives and friends.
Celebration Of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 21505 SE 65 Ave. Hawthorne, FL, Pastor Carl Gadson is Officiating. Burial will be in Hawthorne Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after the eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
