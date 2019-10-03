|
WILLIAMS, MIRA LEE
Mrs. Mira Lee Williams age 93, passed away September 26, 2019 at The Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Regeneration Church of God In Christ in Starke, FL, where she served as Senior Mother. Mrs. Williams was employed with the Bradford County School Board until her retirement.
She is survived by her son; Nathaniel Jones (Patricia), Gainesville, FL, sister; Lucille Stacy, Archer, FL, three grandsons; Donray, Ryan Andr'e, all of Gainesville, FL and a host of great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Williams will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Regeneration Church of God In Christ. Starke, FL, Elder Dennis D. Pulliam, Jr., Pastor; burial will follow in Odd Fellow Cemetery, Starke, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, Fl.
Mrs. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm, and at Regeneration Church of God In Christ, from 5:30pm until 7:30pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. Nathaniel and Mrs. Patricia Jones, 2910 N.W. 54th Ave., Gainesville, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019