MITCHELL ALAN THOMAS

MITCHELL ALAN THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS, MITCHELL ALAN
Mr. Mitchell Alan Thomas formerly of Dunnellon, Florida currently of Ocala, Florida whispered goodnight to those he loved Thursday, April 2, 2020.
A gathering of family and close friends will take place Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm - 3:00pm from the Union Missionary Baptist Church, 19976 SW 110th Place Dunnellon, Florida Rev Jamie D. Gilmore, Sr., Pastor; Place of final rest will follow at Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Mr. Thomas leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Margaret Ann Wilkerson-Thomas, children, sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:45pm
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
