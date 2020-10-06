1/1
Mitchell Lee Byrd
1934 - 2020
Mitchell Lee Byrd
Archer - Mitchell Lee Byrd, age 86, was reunited with his wife in heaven on Sunday, October 4, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born October 1, 1934 in Azalia, IN to Charles Mitchell and Ethel Cohee Byrd.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 N Main St. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Meadows East with military honors. For those who wish donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
OCT
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
