Mitchell Lee Byrd
Archer - Mitchell Lee Byrd, age 86, was reunited with his wife in heaven on Sunday, October 4, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born October 1, 1934 in Azalia, IN to Charles Mitchell and Ethel Cohee Byrd.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 N Main St. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Meadows East with military honors. For those who wish donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.
