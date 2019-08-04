|
DAVIS, MITSUE URABE
Mitsue Urabe Davis, age 92 of Gainesville, FL passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born January 15, 1927 in Nagasaki, Japan to Kikuzi and Suwa Shirotani Urabe. She had two siblings, a brother and a sister.
Mrs. Davis married Kenneth Wayne Davis in 1957. Having lived in Fort Walton Beach, FL and also outside of Chiefland, she was known for Ikebana and cake decorating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth. She is survived by her niece, Sauri Nakata of Japan and wonderful friends she had through the years.
