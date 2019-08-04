Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
MITSUE URABE DAVIS

MITSUE URABE DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, MITSUE URABE
Mitsue Urabe Davis, age 92 of Gainesville, FL passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born January 15, 1927 in Nagasaki, Japan to Kikuzi and Suwa Shirotani Urabe. She had two siblings, a brother and a sister.
Mrs. Davis married Kenneth Wayne Davis in 1957. Having lived in Fort Walton Beach, FL and also outside of Chiefland, she was known for Ikebana and cake decorating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth. She is survived by her niece, Sauri Nakata of Japan and wonderful friends she had through the years.
A Celebration of Mitsue's Life will be held at a later date. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
