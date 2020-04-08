Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Meadows Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for MOLLIE PUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MOLLIE PUGH


1914 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MOLLIE PUGH Obituary
PUGH, MOLLIE
Mrs. Mollie Pugh was born in 1914 in Rochelle, Florida. She was a member of Hall Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as a Communion Steward, employed as a housekeeper and cook for a fraternity at the University of Florida, and a part of the Foster Grandparent program in Alachua County. She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Daniels.
The Centenarian, age 105, passed away April 3rd, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Pugh is survived by her daughters, Nazalee Hicks, Patricia Daniels both of Gainesville, FL, granddaughter whom she raised, Melissa Baker, Jacksonville, FL, sister, Ida Lou Jackson, Rochelle, FL, sister-in-law, Erma Mobley, Gainesville, FL, eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, sixteen great- great grandchildren.
Graveside Service for Mrs. Pugh will be held, 11:00am, Friday, April 10th, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park, East, Elder Cornelius Williams, Eulogist; burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements Entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Pugh will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 9th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm.
Due to Governor Santos' Executive Order, we cannot congregate as we have been, and because of that directive, we will have a Memorial Service for Mrs. Mollie Pugh at a later date.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MOLLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -