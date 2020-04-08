|
|
PUGH, MOLLIE
Mrs. Mollie Pugh was born in 1914 in Rochelle, Florida. She was a member of Hall Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as a Communion Steward, employed as a housekeeper and cook for a fraternity at the University of Florida, and a part of the Foster Grandparent program in Alachua County. She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Daniels.
The Centenarian, age 105, passed away April 3rd, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Pugh is survived by her daughters, Nazalee Hicks, Patricia Daniels both of Gainesville, FL, granddaughter whom she raised, Melissa Baker, Jacksonville, FL, sister, Ida Lou Jackson, Rochelle, FL, sister-in-law, Erma Mobley, Gainesville, FL, eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, sixteen great- great grandchildren.
Graveside Service for Mrs. Pugh will be held, 11:00am, Friday, April 10th, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park, East, Elder Cornelius Williams, Eulogist; burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements Entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Pugh will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 9th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm.
Due to Governor Santos' Executive Order, we cannot congregate as we have been, and because of that directive, we will have a Memorial Service for Mrs. Mollie Pugh at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020