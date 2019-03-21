|
|
DAVIS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
'TEZ'
Montez Dewayne Davis, age 31, Automobile Technician, 2006 Graduate of Gainesville High School who later attended Santa Fe College, was suddenly taken from this earthly scene on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida.
The Celebration of Life will be held 10:00AM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The Gainesville Christian Center (Gainesville, FL) where Elder Lenard Gainey is Pastor, with Elder Edward Hines delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mr. Davis will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Grandmother - Beatrice Green, 2507 NE 54th Street, #105, Gainesville, at 9:15AM.
Montez leaves precious memories with his sons - Dontrell Davis and Elijah Lovelace and daughter - Sariyah Davis of Gainesville, FL; mother - Maria Davis of Orlando, FL; Father - Bobby Davis of Gainesville, FL; Grandmother - Beatrice Green (& Tyrone Lockhart) of Gainesville, FL; sisters - LaKendra Davis and Lakeria Davis of Orlando, FL and Shy-Teria Manning of Gainesville, FL; brothers - Manquel Davis and Immanuel Ross or Orlando, FL and Jaquez Davis of Gainesville, FL; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019