|
|
MOODY,
MORRIS ALEXANDER
Morris Alexander Moody, age 72, of Destin, FL, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children in the comfort of his home. Morris is from Bronson, FL, he was the son of the late Robert and Marie Moody of Bronson, FL.
Morris is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Linda Moody; along with his 3 children Angela Moody of Destin, FL, Mary Wallace (Gary) of Crawfordville, FL and Rob Moody (Kristy) of Palm Harbor, FL. Along with his 5 grandchildren, Dylan Wallace (Sloan), Sara Wallace, Jackson Moody, Jenna Moody and Charlotte Moody. He is also survived by his twin brother Horace Moody (Laura) and his younger brother Bob Moody (Nancy); and his wife's children Lee and Missy Burton; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. Morris was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone.
Morris Moody lived life to the fullest. In his early life he served in the U.S. Army. Later, he was a brother of the Florida Masonic Lodge. Morris worked for Florida Farm Bureau Insurance for 25 years and was respected throughout his community. After he retired, he moved to Destin, FL. Morris was a loving and caring person and his greatest joys in life was enjoying spending time with his family, and he was always ready to plan a road trip.
Visitation to be held at Knauff Funeral Home in Williston, FL on Sunday, April 28, 2019 between 5:00-7:00 PM. The family will greet friends. Funeral services for Morris Moody will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 29, 2019 at Knauff Funeral Home in Williston, FL. Burial will follow at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL. (352) 528-3481.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019