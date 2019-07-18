|
|
FLEMING, JR., MOSES
Moses Fleming, Jr., age 63, US Marine Corps Veteran, 1974 Graduate of Gainesville High School, passed away on July 12, 2019, at UF Health Shands Hospital.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at The PRAIZE Center, Inc. (303 NE 39th Ave.) with the Pastor, Dr. Shirley Watts, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow, with full military honors, at the Jacksonville National Cemetery (Jacksonville, FL). Mr. Fleming, Jr. will be viewed at the Church on Friday (6:30-8:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 1 hour prior to the Services - And with the Processional. Final Rites are entrusted to: A.M. White Mortuary. Anthony M. White, LFD/Owner. (352) 234-4793.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019